Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Year's bash

Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Year's bash

RIO DE JANERIO
Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Years bash

Rio de Janeiro has been awarded the Guinness world record for the largest-ever New Year's Eve celebration hosted by a city, for an hours-long free concert that gathered 2.5 million people on Copacabana beach last year.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes received a plaque Tuesday from a Guinness World Records representative on the main stage prepared for this year's installment, also on Copacabana, that will feature legendary Brazilian singer Gilberto Gil.

"This title was awarded... taking into account the record number of participants, the scope of the artistic program, the territorial reach of the event, and its cultural relevance," the mayor's office said of the award.

Drone footage had confirmed the participation of a record 2.5 million people in last year's celebrations.

Paes described the award as an honor, and said "no other city in the world organizes events that bring together so many people with such consistency."

Each New Year, Copacabana draws legions of revelers who traditionally dress in white.

For this year's event, organizers have planned 12 minutes of fireworks and 1,200 drones to light up the sky.

Thirteen stages have been erected for free concerts to be held across the city, including three in Copacabana where 3,500 police officers will be deployed.

Rio de Janeiro welcomed nearly two million foreign visitors from January to November, a record.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters
Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’
Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy

Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy
Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025

Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025
Trump joins criticism of Clooneys French passport

Trump joins criticism of Clooney's French passport
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿