Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Year's bash

RIO DE JANERIO

Rio de Janeiro has been awarded the Guinness world record for the largest-ever New Year's Eve celebration hosted by a city, for an hours-long free concert that gathered 2.5 million people on Copacabana beach last year.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes received a plaque Tuesday from a Guinness World Records representative on the main stage prepared for this year's installment, also on Copacabana, that will feature legendary Brazilian singer Gilberto Gil.

"This title was awarded... taking into account the record number of participants, the scope of the artistic program, the territorial reach of the event, and its cultural relevance," the mayor's office said of the award.

Drone footage had confirmed the participation of a record 2.5 million people in last year's celebrations.

Paes described the award as an honor, and said "no other city in the world organizes events that bring together so many people with such consistency."

Each New Year, Copacabana draws legions of revelers who traditionally dress in white.

For this year's event, organizers have planned 12 minutes of fireworks and 1,200 drones to light up the sky.

Thirteen stages have been erected for free concerts to be held across the city, including three in Copacabana where 3,500 police officers will be deployed.

Rio de Janeiro welcomed nearly two million foreign visitors from January to November, a record.