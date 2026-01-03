Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

HATAY

A historic building that served as the assembly during the Hatay State period and was rebuilt in line with its original design after being destroyed in the earthquakes, will host cultural and artistic activities.

The building, which functioned as an assembly for one year until Hatay joined Türkiye on June 29, 1939, along with the neighboring Adalı Mansion, was destroyed in the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes.

As part of the “construction of the century” efforts carried out in the earthquake-hit region, the historic assembly building was rebuilt in line with its original design after nearly three years.

The restoration of the historic assembly building, one of the city’s symbolic landmarks, in line with its original design, has also given hope to the people of Hatay.

The completed building is planned to serve as a permanent stage affiliated with the General Directorate of State Theaters in the coming period.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı told state-run Anadolu Agency that the province’s symbolic structures damaged in the disaster were being revived, rebuilt and reconstructed in line with their original forms.

Noting that one of these was the historic building that served as the Hatay State assembly, Masatlı said:

“The historic Hatay State assembly building and the Adalı Mansion located just behind it have been rebuilt under the coordination of our governor’s office on much stronger and more solid ground while remaining faithful to their original form. Now, these historic buildings are preparing to host cultural and artistic events in Hatay, a city of civilizations. Seeing the lights turned on again in the heart of Antakya naturally increases the hope of our people.”