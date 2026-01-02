Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025

GAZİANTEP

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in the southeastern city of Gaziantep set a new visitor record in 2025, welcoming 616,000 visitors over the course of the year.

Hosting globally renowned artifacts such as the “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, the Statue of Mars and villa floor mosaics uncovered during excavations along the banks of the Euphrates River, the museum recorded its highest annual attendance since it opened.

Opened in 2011 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on a 30,000-square-meter site along the historic Silk Road, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum is a recipient of the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award and remains the first stop for many domestic and foreign tourists visiting Gaziantep.

In addition to mosaics covering an area of 2,500 square meters excavated from the ancient city of Zeugma, the museum also houses statues, columns and fountains dating back to the Roman period. With 616,000 visitors in 2025, the museum surpassed its previous annual record.

Since its opening on Sept. 9, 2011, the museum has hosted nearly 4 million visitors in total. It also set an all-time daily visitor record on May 17, 2025, when 8,167 people visited the museum in a single day. In 2024, the museum attracted 466,102 visitors.

The continued rise in visitor numbers in 2025, following another record year in 2024, made a significant contribution to the city’s tourism sector.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber said in a statement shared on social media that the Zeugma Mosaic Museum had closed the year with a visitor record.

“On the final day of 2025, as rain falls across the city, I would like to share another piece of good news with you,” Çeber said. “After welcoming 466,000 visitors and setting a record in 2024, our Zeugma Museum surpassed that figure this year and broke its all-time record since opening in 2011, completing 2025 with 616,000 visitors. The daily visitor record was also broken this year, with 8,167 visitors on May 17, 2025. The culture of this city will continue to make its name heard even more.”