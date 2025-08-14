Antalya’s hidden gem: The turquoise sea cave

ANTALYA

Located in Antalya’s Konyaaltı district, Büyük Çaltıcak Beach is home to a stunning sea cave set amidst turquoise waters, attracting nature enthusiasts and photography fans alike. The beach, about 15 kilometers from downtown Antalya, is famed for its natural beauty and draws numerous local and international visitors daily.

The 500-meter shoreline combines sand and pebbles and is bordered by the green pine forests of the Beydağları Mountains, providing visitors with breathtaking mountain views alongside the sea. Facilities include parking, sunbeds and umbrellas for rent, cafes, restaurants, local product vendors, children’s playgrounds and picnic areas, offering a full day of leisure in nature from early morning onwards.

Spanning 1,13 square kilometers, the area supports day-use caravanning as well as swimming, hiking, and water sports, making it an ideal escape from the city’s hustle and bustle for those seeking a nature-filled day out.

The beach’s sea cave, sculpted by waves eroding the rocky coastline, has become a favored spot in recent years for both Turkish and foreign tourists. Visitors can reach the cave by swimming from the shore or by boat, SUP board, or canoe on a short trip.

Entering the cave, visitors are greeted by an impressive natural archway formed by the waves, with tranquil areas on small islets created by pebbles where they can rest. The cave’s turquoise and emerald hues, intensified by sunlight dancing on the water’s surface, create a magical atmosphere.

Mine Okan, the manager of Büyük Çaltıcak Beach within the Beydağları Coastal National Park, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the beach and picnic areas are popular with locals, especially on weekends. Over the past three years, visitor numbers have steadily increased.

She stated that the natural sea cave formed by wave action has drawn significant interest, especially among water sports enthusiasts who come to SUP board at sunrise and explore the caves.

“Often during holidays, we host 8,000 to 10,000 visitors in a single day. On weekends, especially Sundays, we welcome 6,000 to 7,000 guests. This is a place where you can enjoy your weekends and holidays in peace and safety, with opportunities for swimming and barbecuing,” Okan said.