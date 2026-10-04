Antalya hosts global space community for congress

ANTALYA

The TUA logo is seen at the 2025 International Astronautical Congress.

The tourism hotspot Antalya is set to host the 77th International Astronautical Congress from Oct. 5 to 9 under the banner “The World Needs More Space,” convening an estimated 35,000 delegates from 604 organizations spanning 82 nations.

A premier platform for sharing groundbreaking space science and technology ideas for over 70 years, the congress will gather the sector’s top scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers in Antalya. The event will officially kick off on Oct. 5 with an opening address by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Marking its historic debut in Türkiye, the congress is organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), and co-hosted by the SAHA Istanbul Aerospace Cluster.

IAC 2026 will serve as a vital nexus for global collaboration at a time when space technologies are increasingly essential for communication, security, sustainability and climate resilience. Furthermore, hosting the event will solidify Türkiye’s growing role in the international space arena.

The primary objective of the theme “The World Needs More Space” is to advance equitable and sustainable approaches to space exploration. In line with this mission, IAC 2026 will serve as an essential platform to address critical global challenges, with a strong focus on space security, international exploration initiatives and the long-term ethical responsibilities of human activities beyond Earth.

The event will take place at the Nest Congress and Exhibition Centre in Belek, one of Antalya’s most popular vacation destinations. Speaking about the event to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin noted that various social tour programs have also been organized for the astronauts and other guests who will be visiting the city.

Şahin also noted that more than 1,000 security staff are deployed to ensure the event takes place in a peaceful and secure environment.