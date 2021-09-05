Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  • September 05 2021 10:08:00

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara is closely following the detention of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly's deputy chairman by Russian forces with "concern," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 4.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement they had received news that Nariman Dzhelyal, the deputy head of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, has been "detained and taken to an unknown place following a raid on his house in Crimea" early on Saturday and that his whereabouts are yet unknown.

"We are following the developments with concern," Bilgiç said, adding that Turkey expects Dzhelyal and the four other Crimean Tatars arrested with him to "return to their homes and families as soon as possible."

Earlier on Sept. 4, President of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly Refat Chubarov said on social media that Dzhelyal was being held in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Crimea after he was taken into custody at his home in the city of Akmescit.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Turkey and the U.S., as well as the U.N. General Assembly, view the annexation as illegal.

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official

Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues
EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM

EU should make substantial migrant deal with Turkey: FM
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.