Ankara strongly condemns deadly use of force by Myanmar army

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on March 15 strongly condemned the continued use of force on civilians by Myanmar’s military.

"We strongly condemn the continued use of deadly force by the military regime against its own people during peaceful protests ignoring the calls of the international community," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"We are deeply saddened and concerned that the highest number of civilian losses occurred in Yangon yesterday (14 March)," the statement said.

“Once again, we call on the military regime to immediately end violence and take steps towards returning to democracy without delay,” it added.

Despite the growing brutality of the military junta, there has been no letup in demonstrations against the Feb. 1 coup across Myanmar.

Over 110 people have been killed by troops so far, with more than 2,000 detained throughout the country.