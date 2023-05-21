Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif

Ankara has slammed a raid by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by Israeli security guards, on the Haram Al-Sharif, one of the holiest sites for Muslims.

Calling Ben-Gvir’s raid on the Haram Al-Sharif a violation of international law in a written statement on May 21, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the breach.

“Challenging the historical status of the Haram al-Sharif and conducting fascist and provocative actions by the Israeli government members is by no means acceptable,” it read.

The ministry said it called once again on the Israeli government to end any provocations against the holly site of the Muslims and act with responsibility regarding the Haram Al-Sharif.

