Ankara presses for halt to Black Sea ship attacks

ANKARA

Türkiye is seeking a deal to halt attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, with Russia and Ukraine continuing consultations on a Turkish draft that would extend protection beyond grain shipments.

The proposed moratorium draws on the earlier Black Sea grain agreement but would cover all civilian commercial vessels, according to Turkish media reports.

Its implementation would depend on agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

73 commercial vessels had been attacked in the Black Sea since January, including 52 linked to Türkiye.

Under the reported proposal, Ukrainian vessels would follow the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts toward the Bosphorus, while Russian vessels would use a route along the Georgian and Turkish coasts.

Ukraine has reportedly raised reservations concerning dual-use cargo, including iron ore. Consultations on the draft remain ongoing.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Oct. 8 that increasing attacks on civilian ships threatened lives, property, navigation and the environment.

“We must never allow the Black Sea to become a new front in the conflict,” he told a news conference in Ankara.

Fidan said Türkiye had warned both sides and presented proposals to address the threats.

Turkish-flagged ships, vessels under Turkish ownership and those carrying Turkish crew members were among those affected, he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised maritime safety with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an Oct. 7 telephone call.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdoğan stressed the importance of efforts to secure navigation in the Black Sea and reiterated Ankara’s readiness to help restart direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan also discussed the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Sept. 23.

He said attacks on commercial ships could not be justified and called on both sides to act responsibly, according to the presidency’s account.

The disruption also threatens food supplies beyond the region.

Fidan said difficulties in getting grain to international markets were creating food security problems in several countries, particularly in Africa.