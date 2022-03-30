Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

  • March 30 2022 13:11:00

Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

ANKARA
Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

Turkey continues to assume an active role in the resolution of global crises and ending regional conflicts, the country’s communications director has said.

“Turkey is a stabilizing power in its region and around the world under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, adding that Turkey has once again done everything in its power to end the Russia-Ukraine war through effective diplomacy in line with this vision.

Altun reminded that Erdoğan has been “conducting meetings directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the first day of the crisis,” while the Turkish Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions have been conducting mediation between the two sides.

“These efforts testify to the fact that Turkey is a power that meets with both sides and brings the parties to the table,” he noted.

“Our country’s successful diplomatic initiative succeeded in bringing the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia together during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum,” the official said.

Altun stressed that Ankara has “no illusions about the prospects of an easy solution” but that it will “always push for peace and stability by facilitating and mediating between Ukraine and Russia.”

TURKEY Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official
MOST POPULAR

  1. April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

    April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

  2. Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

    Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

  3. Turkey eyes more investments from US

    Turkey eyes more investments from US

  4. Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

    Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

  5. Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

    Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports
Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul
Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says
Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war
Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine

Erdoğan says he will suggest Putin to find honorable exit from Ukraine
WORLD Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, methodically gunning down victims as he killed at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week. The shooter was killed by police.

ECONOMY Government announces new tax cuts

Government announces new tax cuts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new reductions in the value-added tax (VAT) for some consumer products, as well as medical equipment and home sales transactions.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match