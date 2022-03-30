Ankara continues its role in solving crises: Official

ANKARA

Turkey continues to assume an active role in the resolution of global crises and ending regional conflicts, the country’s communications director has said.

“Turkey is a stabilizing power in its region and around the world under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, adding that Turkey has once again done everything in its power to end the Russia-Ukraine war through effective diplomacy in line with this vision.

Altun reminded that Erdoğan has been “conducting meetings directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the first day of the crisis,” while the Turkish Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions have been conducting mediation between the two sides.

“These efforts testify to the fact that Turkey is a power that meets with both sides and brings the parties to the table,” he noted.

“Our country’s successful diplomatic initiative succeeded in bringing the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia together during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum,” the official said.

Altun stressed that Ankara has “no illusions about the prospects of an easy solution” but that it will “always push for peace and stability by facilitating and mediating between Ukraine and Russia.”