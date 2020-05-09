Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day

  • May 09 2020 16:37:00

Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day

The president of Turkey on May 9 marked the annual Europe Day, saying the EU would come out of its current pandemic-induced crisis stronger with the right and timely steps.

Europe Day, also known as the Schuman Day, is observed on May 9 each year to mark the Schuman Declaration in 1950 that proposed the formation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the predecessor to the European Union.

"The ideas behind the Schuman Declaration had ensured the rebirth of Europe from its own ashes after a war that tore apart the whole world and the gathering together of countries for peace, security, development and welfare, casting aside their differences and animosities," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

He underlined that today, people were once again facing a destructive calamity and common enemy, referring to the novel coronavirus, which "threatens not only our health but also our welfare, social order, and humane ties."

"This tiny enemy invisible to the eye has reminded us once again the meaning of 'being united,' being strong in unity, which we have risked to forget in the recent period; which we became ready to sacrifice for populist policies
and short-term national interests," he added.

Erdoğan said that each calamity brought along with it opportunities and that he believed the EU would come out of the crisis stronger than it was before.

"I fully believe that better days will be with us when the language of discrimination and hatred is cast aside; when the common interest of our Europe is not sacrificed for petit political games or national interests; when we are inclusive and just," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that difficult days lie ahead and that Turkey would focus on combating the pandemic, economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, "steering the developments that impact on our continent as well as fighting irregular migration and terror."

Saying that these should be seen as an opportunity for Turkey-EU relations Erdoğan said: "We must make good use of the opportunities these tough days will present in order to revitalize the Turkey-EU relations.

I hope that the EU, which has assumed a discriminative and exclusionist attitude towards our country on various issues to this date, has now understood that we are all on the same boat.

He underlined that during the pandemic, various EU Member States asked for help from Turkey, and that with Ankara's healthcare system and measures against the virus could "set an example" for many EU members and candidate countries.

Erdoğan added that Turkey was determined to attain full membership in the EU despite all the hardships the country ran into during the negotiation process.

The Delegation of the European Union to Turkey thanked Erdoğan in a statement.

"We have received the EU Day Message of His Excellency President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Turkey is open to sincere and meaningful cooperation with the EU for a common future, Turkey's foreign minister said on May 9 to commemorate Europe Day.

In a statement, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey, a candidate country for EU membership, was ready to offer all kinds of support for the bloc to be a responsible, consistent and principled global actor.

Underlining the necessity of EU reform, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkish membership in the union would make Brussels stronger in the struggle against the novel coronavirus, as well as in all issues.

Turkish president sends Victory Day message to Putin

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on May 9 sent a celebration message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the 75th
anniversary of the end of World War II.

"Dear President, Dear Friend, I congratulate your Victory Day on the 75th anniversary with my most sincere feelings," Erdoğan said in his message according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

This anniversary, marking the end of World War II which brought great suffering to humanity and cost the lives of millions in the Soviet Union, helps us remember the value of international peace in the most striking way, the message added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

    Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

  2. Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

  3. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  4. Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

    Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia
Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

WORLD EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

The European Commission on May 8 proposed extending restrictions on travel to the EU until June 15.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus

One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus

One Beşiktaş player and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus three days after the announcement that the Turkish league will resume next month, the club said on May 9. 