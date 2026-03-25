Ancient tomb dig inspires ‘curse’ story

ISTANBUL

A Turkish archaeologist has drawn attention with a fictionalized account inspired by real excavation experiences, blending scientific reality with a narrative of an ancient “curse.”

Mehmet Özhanlı, head of excavations at the ancient city of Pisidia Antiochia, has published a new story titled “O Mezarlar Açılmamalıydı [Bir Lanet Hikâyesi]” (Those Tombs Should Not Have Been Opened: A Curse Story), based on his years of work at the ancient city of Patara.

The narrative mentions a 1997 excavation in Patara, where a team uncovered around 70 tombs in a Roman-era necropolis dating back to the first century. Özhanlı, who spent 16 years working at the site, said the discoveries included multiple skeletons buried together as well as gold jewelry such as earrings, rings and necklaces, indicating family graves and social status differences.

While the findings themselves are real, the archaeologist emphasized that the “curse” element is fictional and symbolic. “We really opened those tombs, but there was no curse,” he said, noting that he deliberately avoided naming individuals and framed the story in an allegorical way.

In the story, members of the excavation team are haunted by nightmares, suffer psychological distress and face tragic outcomes after the tombs are opened. However, Özhanlı said these elements were added to reflect the emotional and psychological weight of archaeological work rather than actual supernatural events.

He noted that excavation teams sometimes discuss such themes among themselves, especially when working in burial sites. Some team members were genuinely uneasy and a few even avoided participating in certain digs due to fear.

Özhanlı also underlined the scientific risks associated with opening ancient tombs, pointing to the possibility of exposure to long-sealed bacteria or pathogens. Without proper ventilation and precautions, such conditions could pose serious health threats.

He cited historical examples such as the opening of the tomb of Tutankhamun by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. The deaths that followed among those connected to the discovery fueled the idea of a “pharaoh’s curse,” although later research suggested biological causes.

Reflecting on his own experience, Özhanlı said that the team working in Patara eventually dispersed over time, with some leaving the profession altogether. “It felt as if we had been cursed, but this was more a metaphor for how our group fell apart,” he said.

The archaeologist, who previously explored similar themes in his novel “Yaşlı Rahip’in Kehaneti,” continues to merge archaeology with storytelling, offering a literary perspective on the lives and deaths hidden beneath ancient soil.