Ancient stone carving from early Turkic era unearthed in Kyrgyzstan

Ancient stone carving from early Turkic era unearthed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK
Ancient stone carving from early Turkic era unearthed in Kyrgyzstan

Archaeologists in Kyrgyzstan have discovered a rare artifact believed to date back to the early Turkic period during ongoing excavations in the Chüy region.

The find — a carved stone featuring the depiction of a woman wearing a three-horned headdress — offers fresh insight into the spiritual and artistic traditions of Central Asia’s early nomadic cultures.

According to a statement by the International “Greater Altai” Altaistics and Turkology Center, the discovery was made near the village of Kızıl-Oktyabr in Kemin district, within the Borombay archaeological complex.

Researchers unearthed the relic while excavating a kurgan, an ancient burial mound common across the steppe civilizations.

Experts noted that this type of tumulus structure had never before been encountered in the Altai region, describing the find as “the first of its kind.”

Preliminary assessments suggest that the site may date to a pre-Turkic period, possibly linked to the Kenkol culture or an even earlier era. “Alongside the ongoing excavation, we also examined prior research results in detail,” the statement read.

“We identified several other stone constructions featuring elements characteristic of monuments known as ‘hekersur,’ typically associated with Inner Asia’s nomadic peoples,” it said.

In total, archaeologists have documented 41 distinct structures within the Borombay site. However, experts lamented that many of the burial mounds had been looted over time, while others suffered damage during the construction of modern roads.

Despite the losses, the newly uncovered stone carving stands out as a significant addition to the archaeological record.

carvings,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan highlights Türkiyes diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

    Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

  2. Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' as first step toward regional peace

    Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' as first step toward regional peace

  3. South Korea hosts Xi as Chinese leader rekindles fraught ties

    South Korea hosts Xi as Chinese leader rekindles fraught ties

  4. UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

    UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

  5. China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

    China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban
Recommended
6-7 crowned Word of the Year

'6-7' crowned 'Word of the Year'
Culture Route Festival unites powerful exhibitions with İzmir audiences

Culture Route Festival unites powerful exhibitions with İzmir audiences
Elvira returns with Halloween cookbook

Elvira returns with Halloween cookbook
The deepening of an idea: Ten years of Gastromasa

The deepening of an idea: Ten years of Gastromasa
Jamie Lee Curtis clarifies comments on Charlie Kirk’s death

Jamie Lee Curtis clarifies comments on Charlie Kirk’s death
Ancient road emerges as water level drops in Lake Van

Ancient road emerges as water level drops in Lake Van
WORLD UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

UN Security Council backs Morocco plan for W Sahara autonomy

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a resolution backing Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, triggering celebrations in Rabat but angering Algeria.
ECONOMY China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban

China said Saturday it will exempt some Nexperia chips from an export ban that was imposed over a row with Dutch officials and has alarmed European businesses.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿