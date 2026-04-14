Ancient rock tombs, fortress reveal Hellenistic past

Ancient rock tombs, fortress reveal Hellenistic past

SAMSUN
Ancient rock tombs, fortress reveal Hellenistic past

The ancient Asarkale fortress and the King Rock Tombs in the Bafra district of the northern province of Samsun stand among the region’s most significant historical assets from the Hellenistic period.

Hasan Dikmen, an expert at the Bafra Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, said the site is located on steep cliffs in the Asar neighborhood with a view of the Kızılırmak Valley.

Dikmen noted that the rock tombs date back to between 300 and 120 B.C. and were carved into the rock during the reign of King Mithridates VI of Pontus.

He added that the tradition of rock-cut tombs in Anatolia dates back to the Urartians and became widespread across the region, particularly during later civilizations such as the Phrygians.

Highlighting the architectural features of the tombs at Asarkale, Dikmen said the front façade includes four columns with square capitals. Behind these columns lies a rectangular or square chamber, followed by a small doorway of about 80 centimeters that leads to the main burial chamber.

Inside, there are sections where a king or ruler would be buried, either alone or with family members. The deceased were placed on stone benches or into wall niches. Today, no bones or grave goods remain, as the tombs have been looted since ancient times.

Dikmen also explained that fortresses built during the reign of Mithridates VI typically housed rulers in their upper sections, while common people lived below. He added that Asarkale and the King Rock Tombs were used as shelters by Greek bands during the Turkish War of Independence.

Excavation work at the site began in 2024 with permission from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The project is being conducted under the direction of the Samsun Museum Directorate, with scientific supervision by the Archaeology Department of Ondokuz Mayıs University.

“As part of the excavation, vegetation has been cleared and access routes improved. Around 20 to 30 percent of the fortress has been uncovered so far,” Dikmen said, adding that the goal is to complete excavation and restoration work as soon as possible and open the site to tourism in a comprehensive way.

 

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