Ancient goddess sculpture found by farmer in Gaza Strip

  • April 27 2022 07:00:00

Ancient goddess sculpture found by farmer in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY
Ancient goddess sculpture found by farmer in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities announced on April 25.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the 22-centimeter tall limestone head is believed to represent the Canaanite goddess Anat and is estimated to be dated to around 2,500 B.C.

“Anat was the goodness of love, beauty, and war in the Canaanite mythology,” said Jamal Abu Rida, the ministry’s director, in a statement.

Gaza, a narrow enclave on the Mediterranean Sea, boasts a trove of antiquities and archaeological sites as it was a major land route connecting ancient civilizations in Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia.

But discovered antiquities frequently disappear and development projects are given priority over the preservation of archaeological sites beneath the urban sprawl needed to accommodate 2.3 million people packed into the densely populated territory.

In 2017, the militant Hamas group, which had seized control of the Gaza Strip a decade earlier, destroyed large parts of a rare Canaanite settlement to make way for a housing development for its own employees.

And to date, a life-size statue of the Greek god Apollo that had surfaced in 2013 and then disappeared has yet to be found.

In January, bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project unearthed the ruins of a tomb dating back to the Roman era.

goddess sculpture,

WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Ancient baby burial draws interest at museum

Ancient baby burial draws interest at museum
Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai
Saudi, Disney at odds over ‘LGBTQ references’ in Marvel film

Saudi, Disney at odds over ‘LGBTQ references’ in Marvel film
Spider-Man’ sequels, Bad Bunny kick off buoyant CinemaCon summit

Spider-Man’ sequels, Bad Bunny kick off buoyant CinemaCon summit
Countdown starts for Mardin Biennial

Countdown starts for Mardin Biennial
Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale

Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale
WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

ECONOMY HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.