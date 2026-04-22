Amy Winehouse's father loses suit against friends

LONDON

The father of music superstar Amy Winehouse on April 20 lost a U.K. lawsuit he brought against two of her friends, who auctioned some of her clothes and other possessions years after her death.

The late singer's former stylist Naomi Parry and her friend Catriona Gourlay sold dozens of items, including a black Armani bag and dresses Winehouse wore on her last tour in June 2011.

The court heard arguments in a trial that they "took advantage" of her father's forgetfulness and pocketed more than $1.4 million in sales.

Both denied acting dishonestly and said the items had been given or lent to them by the singer, even if there was no proof.

But Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, sued the pair, alleging they did not have the right to sell the items, which went under the hammer between November 2021 and May 2023 by Los Angeles-based auctioneers.

Judge Sarah Clarke said in her written judgment that she found that "neither Parry nor Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items from the claimant."

"Even if I am wrong about that, Mr. Winehouse could have discovered what disputed items the defendants had with reasonable diligence," she added.

Dismissing the case, the judge ruled that the 155 items, including ballet slippers, dresses, handbags, earrings and make-up were owned by the two women or gifted to them.

A few were described as "abandoned by Amy" therefore her father "has no ownership nor immediate right to possession."