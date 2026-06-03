Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years on

Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years on

LOS ANGELES
Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years on

Hollywood wished a breathy “Happy Birthday” to Marilyn Monroe on June 1 as Tinseltown celebrated 100 years since the birth of one of its most famous daughters.


More than six decades after her tragically early death, the city was awash with references to the bottle-blonde icon on what would have been her 100th birthday.


“When you think of Hollywood, you think of Marilyn,” tour guide Lacey Noel told AFP on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame.


“There’s some sort of beautiful, mysterious and captivating aura that she has that will never go away.”
At the historic Chinese Theater, where Monroe’s handprints are immortalized alongside “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953) co-star Jane Russell, fans gathered to sing “Happy Birthday,” echoing her famed sultry serenade to president John F. Kennedy.


One hundred roses and a cake were placed at the site, a symbol of Hollywood’s golden age and a popular tourist hotspot.


Tributes began on Sunday, with the Academy Museum opening “Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon,” an exhibit celebrating her film career and life cut short.


The Academy Museum will host special screenings of her prolific filmography throughout the month, including “The Asphalt Jungle” (1950), “Niagara” (1953), “The Seven Year Itch” (1955), “Some Like It Hot” (1959), and “The Misfits” (1961).


The exhibit, which runs until February 2027, includes hundreds of original pieces, some rarely on display — such as Monroe’s famed pink dress worn during her iconic performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”


Later in the week, on June 4, Julien’s Auctions will put nearly 200 pieces of Monroe memorabilia under the hammer as part of its special “100 Years of Marilyn” sale.


The items include unpublished photographs, a script with notes from her final production, the unfinished short film “Something’s Got to Give,” and personal items such as handwritten recipes and her Elizabeth Arden lipstick.

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