‘Quiet city’ of Halfeti draws visitors to middle of steppe

ŞANLIURFA

Nestled in the heart of the Şanlıurfa steppe, the slow-city oasis of Halfeti continues to enchant visitors with its striking lakeside vistas and tranquil, nature-filled escapes.



Part of the district was submerged following the construction of the Birecik Dam on the Euphrates River. Known for its calm and peaceful atmosphere, Halfeti was included in the Cittaslow International Coordination Committee’s “slow city” network in 2013 and continues to captivate visitors with its unique appearance.



Often described as the “hidden paradise” of the Southeastern Anatolia Region with its historic stone houses and natural beauty, the district remains a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists.



Visitors can take boat tours on the dam lake to see the “sunken city,” the Rumkale site that has hosted many civilizations, the minaret of a submerged mosque and the abandoned structures of the Savaşan neighborhood.



Especially on weekends, finding accommodation, boat tours or restaurant reservations in the district becomes nearly impossible.

Holiday boost brings smiles to local businesses



Halfeti Tourism Development Cooperative Chairman Mehmet Karaman told reporters that the district hosted thousands of visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday.



Karaman said institutions and organizations worked together to host guests in the best possible way.



“Our visitors show particular interest in boat tours on the dam lake. The partly submerged settlements create postcard-like views. We hosted a large number of visitors during the Eid holiday period. All institutions cooperated, and we are happy to send our guests back satisfied,” he said.



Tourism operator Abdullah Dirier also said they were pleased with the intense interest.



He said the district enchants visitors with its unique beauty, adding, “This holiday was very good and very busy. We hosted our guests in the best possible way. Hopefully, this continues in every period.”