‘Quiet city’ of Halfeti draws visitors to middle of steppe

‘Quiet city’ of Halfeti draws visitors to middle of steppe

ŞANLIURFA
‘Quiet city’ of Halfeti draws visitors to middle of steppe

Nestled in the heart of the Şanlıurfa steppe, the slow-city oasis of Halfeti continues to enchant visitors with its striking lakeside vistas and tranquil, nature-filled escapes.


Part of the district was submerged following the construction of the Birecik Dam on the Euphrates River. Known for its calm and peaceful atmosphere, Halfeti was included in the Cittaslow International Coordination Committee’s “slow city” network in 2013 and continues to captivate visitors with its unique appearance.


Often described as the “hidden paradise” of the Southeastern Anatolia Region with its historic stone houses and natural beauty, the district remains a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists.


Visitors can take boat tours on the dam lake to see the “sunken city,” the Rumkale site that has hosted many civilizations, the minaret of a submerged mosque and the abandoned structures of the Savaşan neighborhood.


Especially on weekends, finding accommodation, boat tours or restaurant reservations in the district becomes nearly impossible.

 

Holiday boost brings smiles to local businesses


Halfeti Tourism Development Cooperative Chairman Mehmet Karaman told reporters that the district hosted thousands of visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday.


Karaman said institutions and organizations worked together to host guests in the best possible way.


“Our visitors show particular interest in boat tours on the dam lake. The partly submerged settlements create postcard-like views. We hosted a large number of visitors during the Eid holiday period. All institutions cooperated, and we are happy to send our guests back satisfied,” he said.


Tourism operator Abdullah Dirier also said they were pleased with the intense interest.


He said the district enchants visitors with its unique beauty, adding, “This holiday was very good and very busy. We hosted our guests in the best possible way. Hopefully, this continues in every period.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

    Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

    Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

  3. Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

    Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

  4. Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

    Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

  5. Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit

    Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit
Recommended
Night museum program launched at Ephesus

Night museum program launched at Ephesus
Natural Atatürk silhouette reappears in Ardahan

Natural Atatürk silhouette reappears in Ardahan
Mehter performances return to National Palaces

Mehter performances return to National Palaces
Wenders pulls 1975 film over child nude scene

Wenders pulls 1975 film over child nude scene
PSM Loves Summer kicks off on June 6

PSM Loves Summer kicks off on June 6
Scientists find yeast in ancient icemans guts and make bread

Scientists find yeast in ancient iceman's guts and make bread
Where tango never sleeps: Inside Istanbul’s vibrant dance community

Where tango never sleeps: Inside Istanbul’s vibrant dance community
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 185 prisoners of war on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s monthly inflation slowed in May, while the annual rate edged up slightly, official data showed.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
﻿