Egypt unveils a striking trove of ancient artifacts

CAIRO

Archaeologists unearthed a set of ancient artifacts in Egypt including Pharaonic funerary furniture, remains of a Roman basilica and a marble head of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.



The discoveries, announced on May 31, are part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to boost the country’s tourism industry and bring cash to the troubled economy.

At the center of these efforts was the November inauguration of the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum, a megaproject located near the famed Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx.



The remains of the basilica and Aphrodite’s head were found in an ancient necropolis in the province of Beni Suef, 130 kilometers south of Cairo, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said.



The Ehnasiya necropolis, which is also known by its ancient Roman name, Heracleópolis Magna, was one of the most significant cities of ancient Egypt.



Archaeologist Mohammed Abdel-Badei said that they found large stone blocks supporting columns, weighing up to 45 tons, that had been used in building the basilica. Three of the blocks remain standing in their original positions, he said.



Aphrodite’s head, measuring about 24 centimeters by 25 centimeters, includes detailed features of the goddess’ face and curly hair, reflecting the classical artistic traditions of the Greek and Roman periods, he said.



Archaeologists found inscriptions linked to Senusret III, who ruled between 1837 B.C. and 1819 B.C. during the ancient 12th Dynasty. The inscriptions include his throne, birth names of the Pharaoh, who is also known as Sesostris III, and was one of the most prominent rulers of Egypt’s Middle Kingdom.



In Cairo, archaeologists found a nearly complete set of funerary furniture in the Matariya neighborhood of Cairo, which was once part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, the ministry said.



Abdel-Badei, the head of the antiquities department, said that they unearthed a mudbrick burial with gilded remains in a coffin, believed to be for a military figure. They also found a cache of cosmetic tools, including a copper mirror and alabaster kohl containers.



Also found was a collection of yellow-colored metal earrings, consisting of five pairs of varying sizes, believed to be made of gold, he said.



The discoveries in Beni Suef and Cairo are the latest archaeological findings, which the government hopes will boost the vital tourism sector, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing.