Electric vehicle charging consumption up 154 percent in first half

ANKARA

The amount of electricity consumed through electric vehicle charging services in Türkiye increased by 153.5 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, reaching 392,252 megawatt-hours (MWh), according to data released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

The regulator said the utilization of charging stations across the country rose in parallel with the growing use of electric vehicles. During the first six months of the year, a total of 15.4 million charging sessions were carried out at stations operated by licensed charging network operators.



Total charging time reached 17.6 million hours during the period, while electricity consumption associated with charging services amounted to 392,252 MWh.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the number of charging sessions increased by 96.6 percent and total charging time rose by 137.4 percent.

İbrahim Öz, head of the EPDK’s Energy Transformation Department, said charging network operators had maintained their investments under the regulatory framework established by the EPDK to support an adequate and sustainable electric vehicle charging infrastructure and a competitive market. He noted that the number of charging points nationwide increased from 12,084 at the beginning of 2024 to 26,462 at the start of 2025.

The number of charging points has now reached 45,660, Öz said. Of these, 19,903 are direct current (DC) chargers, 25,731 are alternating current (AC) chargers and 26 are mobile charging points.