Iran in ‘full-scale war’ with US as strikes widen

TEHRAN

This U.S. Marine Corps handout photograph taken on July 16, 2026, by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs reportedly shows an Iranian flag flying behind a U.S. Marine from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 20 said his country was in a “full-scale war” with the United States and that Tehran should accept the repercussions of the conflict.



“The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war,” Pezeshkian said, adding that “We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance,” he said, according to a presidency statement.The latest round of hostilities underscored the collapse of a June interim agreement that had been expected to pave the way for a broader settlement, with both sides expanding military operations despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The U.S. launched fresh strikes across Iran in the early hours of July 20 after announcing the death of another American service member. Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, while also claiming responsibility for an operation in Syria.

Washington has informed Israel that it intends to intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported, citing unnamed Israeli and U.S. security officials.

According to the report, the U.S. has urged Israel to refrain from joining the current phase of the conflict despite discussions over potential scenarios involving Iranian retaliation against Israeli territory.

Security assessments shared during high-level strategic consultations reportedly warned that Iran could target Israel, potentially prompting Israeli strikes inside Iran, a chain of events Washington is seeking to avert, at least for the time being.

KAN also reported that the U.S. has bolstered its military footprint across the region, dispatching additional equipment and munitions to Israel over the past 24 hours to support ongoing American air operations.

More than ten U.S. aerial refueling aircraft have reportedly arrived in Israel from Europe and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of contingency planning for potential Iranian attacks against American assets in the region.

Separately, Israeli news outlet Walla, citing an unnamed Israeli Air Force official, reported that the U.S. military is preparing to deploy as many as 100 aerial refueling aircraft to Israeli military bases and Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran said it had received proposals from international mediators seeking to contain the crisis and was reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said mediators conveyed several de-escalation proposals to Tehran but declined to elaborate on their contents.

Baqaei stressed that Iran’s diplomatic efforts were continuing in parallel with its military response.

“While our armed forces respond firmly and decisively to the source of American aggression, diplomacy is fully aware of its responsibilities and spares no effort in fulfilling them,” he said.