Indian police fire tear gas on exam protesters

NEW DELHI

A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) argues with police during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi on July 20, 2026.(AFP)

Indian police fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters in New Delhi yesterday as they tried to march on parliament to demand the resignation of the education minister over irregularities in major examinations.



The protesters, mostly young students, ran for cover as police charged at them and fired tear gas shells near Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital.



They are seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.



Thousands of protesters started gathering from early yesterday, defying a steady monsoon drizzle and police barricades, marking one of the biggest demonstrations in the capital for five years.



“Our country deserves a government that is bothered about what the young people have to say and is willing to correct its mistakes,” said Sumit Kumar, 18.

“The future belongs to us and not these politicians.”



The protest comes after prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken to hospital on July 18, bringing an abrupt end to his 20-day hunger strike in support of youths and the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement.



The CJP has won millions of followers on social media since its launch in May, tapping into widespread anger over the country’s education system and unemployment.



The movement is seen as one of the biggest challenges to Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he won his third term in office in 2024.