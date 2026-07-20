US VP Vance announces birth of fourth child

WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children disembark from Air Force Two as they arrive at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, on Feb. 10, 2026.(AFP)

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, on July 19 announced the birth of their fourth child, the first born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years.



Born on July 19, Alec Neel Vance joins older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.



Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.



“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said.



The Republican vice president’s growing family is in keeping with his passionate advocacy for Americans to have more children.



Vance, a former U.S. Marine, repeatedly expressed alarm about declining birth rates in America as he launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio.

As vice president, he said in Washington at the 2025 March for Life anti-abortion rally, “I want more babies in the United States of America.”



The vice president, who’s 41, has been accompanied on overseas trips by Usha Vance, 40, and their children, with the kids often pajama-clad as they board Air Force Two for the overnight flights.



The last time a sitting vice president became a new father was in 1870, when Schuyler Colfax and his second wife, Ellen Wade, had a son, Schuyler Colfax III.