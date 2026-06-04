Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.2 percent in April

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 8.2 percent in April, while employment fell by 356,000 and labor force participation declined, the country’s statistical authority TÜİK said on June 4.

The number of unemployed people age 15 and over fell by 5,000 month-on-month to 2.87 million, while a larger decline in the labor force contributed to the increase in the unemployment rate, according to TÜİK.

The unemployment rate was 6.8 percent for men and 11 percent for women in April.

Employment declined during the month, with the number of employed people falling by 356,000 to 32.17 million. The seasonally adjusted employment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 48.1 percent.

The employment rate stood at 65.4 percent for men and 31.2 percent for women.

The labor force fell by 361,000 month-on-month to 35.03 million in April, while the labor force participation rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to 52.4 percent.

The participation rate was 70.2 percent for men and 35 percent for women.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, decreased by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month to 14.5 percent. The rate was 12 percent for young men and 19.4percent for young women.