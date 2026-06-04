Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.2 percent in April

Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.2 percent in April

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.2 percent in April

 

Türkiye’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 8.2 percent in April, while employment fell by 356,000 and labor force participation declined, the country’s statistical authority TÜİK said on June 4.

The number of unemployed people age 15 and over fell by 5,000 month-on-month to 2.87 million, while a larger decline in the labor force contributed to the increase in the unemployment rate, according to TÜİK.

The unemployment rate was 6.8 percent for men and 11 percent for women in April.

Employment declined during the month, with the number of employed people falling by 356,000 to 32.17 million. The seasonally adjusted employment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 48.1 percent.

The employment rate stood at 65.4 percent for men and 31.2 percent for women.

The labor force fell by 361,000 month-on-month to 35.03 million in April, while the labor force participation rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to 52.4 percent.

The participation rate was 70.2 percent for men and 35 percent for women.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, decreased by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month to 14.5 percent. The rate was 12 percent for young men and 19.4percent for young women.

data,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

    Türkiye launches anti-trust probe into Meta

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

    Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board meets again amid reconciliation talks

  3. Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

    Turkish Navy holds large-scale drill with 125 vessels

  4. Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

    Erdoğan calls for justice-based financial paradigm

  5. Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit

    Ankara airspace, roads to face tight controls during key NATO summit
Recommended
Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May
Sabiha Gökçen Airport sees 7 percent rise in Traffic in January-May

Sabiha Gökçen Airport sees 7 percent rise in Traffic in January-May
Thousands protest in Albania against Kushner real estate project

Thousands protest in Albania against Kushner real estate project
Japan aims to replace 14 aging nuclear reactors by 2050s

Japan aims to replace 14 aging nuclear reactors by 2050s
AI models could escape human control, warns Anthropic

AI models could escape human control, warns Anthropic
India central bank holds rates despite Mideast conflict

India central bank holds rates despite Mideast conflict
Spain approves Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of minority stake in Air Europa

Spain approves Turkish Airlines’ acquisition of minority stake in Air Europa
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 185 prisoners of war on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s annual inflation at 32.61 percent in May

Türkiye’s monthly inflation slowed in May, while the annual rate edged up slightly, official data showed.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
﻿