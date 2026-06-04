Fewer Turkish moviegoers head to theaters in 2025

Fewer Turkish moviegoers head to theaters in 2025

ANKARA
Fewer Turkish moviegoers head to theaters in 2025

Movie theater ticket sales in Türkiye took a significant hit last year, dropping 15 percent compared to 2024 to reach 27.6 million admissions, the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) 2025 “Cinema and Performing Arts Statistics” bulletin shows.


According to data from the Directorate General of Cinema, a total of 771 films were screened in cinemas last year, including 417 premieres. Of these, 159 were domestic productions and 258 were foreign films.


During the period, Türkiye had 2,161 cinema halls with a total seating capacity of 253,364.


Domestic film attendance fell by 18.3 percent to 15,096,336, while foreign film attendance dropped by 10.7 percent to 12,561,255.


The number of theater halls reached 1,101 in the 2024–2025 season, with a total seating capacity of 494,184.


State Theaters staged 6,667 performances during the season, presenting 237 works in total, including 99 original and 138 translated productions.


Of these, 5,055 were adult performances and 1,612 were children’s performances. State Theater audience numbers reached 1,951,041.


Overall theater attendance stood at 8,183,257 in the same season. The number of staged productions increased by 4.8 percent to 10,216.


Audience figures for translated works rose by 14 percent to 2,459,735, while attendance for original works declined by 2.9 percent to 5,723,522.


Children’s performances increased by 5.5 percent to 13,156 shows, while adult performances fell by 5.7 percent to 21,619. Children’s audience numbers rose by 5.3 percent, while adult audience figures showed a 0.1 percent increase.


In the 2024–2025 season, opera and ballet performances under the State Opera and Ballet General Directorate were staged in six provinces. Audience numbers increased by 16.5 percent to 511,376, while the number of performances rose by 21.8 percent.


Six orchestras, 11 choirs and 11 ensembles under the General Directorate of Fine Arts were active during the period.

Combined audiences fell by 11 percent to 436,227. Orchestra audiences decreased by 15.3 percent, while choir audiences rose by 27.6 percent. Ensemble audiences dropped by 25.5 percent to 142,766.

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