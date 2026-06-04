4 killed in small plane crash in Croatia

4 killed in small plane crash in Croatia

MEDULIN
4 killed in small plane crash in Croatia

A police officer in protective gear collects evidences at site of a small plane crash, which killed 4 people, in Medulin on Croatia's northern Adriatic coast, on June 4, 2026. (AFP)

Four people were killed Thursday when a small aircraft crashed near the Adriatic coastal town of Medulin in Croatia's Istria region, local authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 11.20 am (0920GMT) local time in the Campanoz area, between Kastijun and Medulin, near the Medulin sports airport, according to Istrian police.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident, but all four occupants of the aircraft reportedly died in the crash.

The plane was en route from Austria to the Balkan country and was scheduled to land at the airport in Medulin.

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