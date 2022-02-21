American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

  • February 21 2022 07:00:00

American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

NEW YORK
American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

American Airlines has said it would cut more international flights over the summer than originally planned as it deals with delays in deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner long-haul jet.

The plane has been plagued by major production problems after initial manufacturing flaws were discovered in the summer of 2020, and deliveries have been suspended since last May.

Boeing is in negotiations with U.S. aviation authorities, and unwilling to commit to a date to restart deliveries.

American Airlines was hoping to have 13 of the jets in its fleet by this year.

But in an internal notice seen by AFP, American said it was “taking a proactive approach to reduce the negative impact Boeing’s delays could have on our business and our customers.”

The airline will postpone the launch of its Dallas-Tel Aviv route as well as temporarily halt the Seattle-London, Dallas-Santiago de Chile and Los Angeles-Sydney routes. It will reduce Miami-Sao Paulo service to once per day.

The company had previously cut its flight schedule in December, giving up certain destinations such as Edinburgh, Prague and Dubrovnik.

Boeing has agreed to pay compensation to American for the losses caused by its delivery delays.

The manufacturer has estimated that the setbacks with the 787 will cost them $5.5 billion, between compensation paid to customers, additional work to be done on the planes and the slowdown of production.

TURKEY Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  2. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  3. President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

    President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  4. House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

    House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

  5. Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

    Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam
Recommended
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa
Italy forks out fresh six billion euros in energy aid

Italy forks out fresh six billion euros in energy aid
Spanish firm to be majority partner in Dalaman Airport

Spanish firm to be majority partner in Dalaman Airport
Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses
Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking

Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

There was no breakthrough at the EU-African Union summit over a dispute around Africa’s calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.