Amazon to produce satellite components in Türkiye

ANKARA
U.S. tech giant Amazon has partnered with Turkish precision machining company Tezmaksan to manufacture 1,500 satellite components exclusively in Türkiye, local media has reported.

The production will take place across four Turkish provinces — Sivas, Yozgat, Tokat and Kayseri — with the first delivery expected in the first quarter of 2025. Amazon plans to launch these components as part of its project to provide global internet coverage through a network of satellites in the stratosphere, Türkiye Today reported.

Amazon's decision to shift production from the United States and Mexico to Türkiye was influenced by cost efficiency and local expertise.

Tezmaksan is preparing to build a second factory in Sivas to meet the production demands.

Tezmaksan CEO Hakan Aydoğdu provided insights into Amazon's decision, stating, "Amazon plans to launch 1,300 compact satellites to provide internet access worldwide. They explored regions from Europe to China. Supply chain issues in China and high production costs in Mexico, coupled with Türkiye's affordability and expertise in robotic systems, made Türkiye the ideal choice."

Aydoğdu emphasized the partnership's broader implications for Türkiye's aerospace industry, saying, "We aim to bring space industry expertise to Türkiye. Amazon agreed, and now we plan to produce all 1,500 parts here."

"We have plans to turn Sivas into a regional hub for space and aerospace industries."

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

