Alec Baldwin and wife to star in reality show

LOS ANGELES
Alec Baldwin is to star in a reality TV show, the U.S. actor announced Tuesday, a month before he stands trial for manslaughter over a deadly film set shooting.

The "30 Rock" star and his wife Hilaria said they wanted viewers to see "the ups and downs" of life with their seven children, who range in age between 19 months and 10 years.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," the couple said on Instagram.

"Home is the place we love to be most. We are the Baldwins, and we're going to TLC! God help you all," they added, referring to the channel that will broadcast the fly-on-the-wall show.

The announcement comes just weeks before the 66-year-old faces a jury in New Mexico over the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, a producer and star of "Rust," was rehearsing a scene in October 2021 with a loaded Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have contained a live round.

The actor last month sought to have the charges dismissed, but the application was rejected by the judge in the case. He faces up to 18 months of incarceration if convicted.

The armorer who loaded the gun, Hannah Gutierrez, was sentenced in April to 18 months' prison after being convicted of manslaughter.

Baldwin, who memorably portrayed Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," has been largely absent from the screen in the years since Hutchins died.

News of his new show, which is due to hit the airwaves in 2025, brought a mixed response on social media.

A number of commentators applauded the idea, while others noted the proximity to the trial.

Some said they thought it would be a sanitized version of a wealthy Hollywood star's life.

"If this is a reality show, you need to acknowledge the people we never see, who take care of your children," wrote @lee_ann56, asking how many nannies the couple employ.

The Emmy award-winning Baldwin was previously married to actress Kim Basinger, with whom he has a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

