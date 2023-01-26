Al-Qaeda member captured in Hatay

HATAY

An Al-Qaeda member wanted with a red notice has been caught in a joint operation organized by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the security teams in the southern province of Hatay.

In the operation conducted by the MİT and Hatay police, M.Ş., wanted with a red notice for being a member of the armed terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, was caught.

The al-Qaeda member was arrested by the court he was brought to after his judicial proceedings and sent to prison.

The neighboring Syrian governorate of Idlib’s northwest is a region where the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which includes leaders of Al-Qaeda’s former Syria franchise, is the strongest.

Al-Qaeda is a Sunni pan-Islamist militant organization led by Salafi jihadists who self-identify as a vanguard spearheading a global Islamist revolution to unite the Muslim world under a supra-national Islamic state known as the Caliphate.