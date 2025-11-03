AKP celebrates 24th year in power

ANKARA

Cabinet members and senior officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) marked the 23rd anniversary of the ruling party’s rise to power on Nov. 3.

AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik called Nov. 3, 2002, “a political milestone that marked the beginning of a historic era” in Türkiye's democratic journey.

“On Nov. 3, the national will gave our democracy a force that could be considered a revolution in our political history,” Çelik said in a post on X.

“With the astute leadership of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], Türkiye has become a country that has grown and strengthened over the last 23 years."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the AKP continues on its path “with confidence and stability,” while Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya praised what he described as a sweeping transformation during the party’s rule.

“From roads to hospitals, from schools to universities, from the defense industry to technology, every step involved the nation’s labor, sweat and prayers,” Yerlikaya said. “The AKP is not just a political movement; it is a cause of service, shaped by the nation’s love.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç added that the AKP “will continue its blessed march without interruption.”

Founded on Aug. 14, 2001, under Erdoğan’s leadership, the AKP came to power in the 2002 general elections, just 15 months after its establishment.