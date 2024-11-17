AJet expanding fleet, leasing new jets from SunExpress

ISTANBUL
Turkish low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, announced that it has leased nine aircraft from SunExpress.

AJet currently operates a fleet of 85 aircraft. SunExpress is a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.

The leased Boeing 737-800 type aircraft will be put into service on Nov. 18 and will operate during the winter season, according to the statement by AJet.

AJet, which has a flight network covering 41 domestic and 32 international destinations in 95 locations, operates an average of 400 to 450 flights daily.

Türkiye's young airline company, which made its first flight under the name “AJet” on March 31, plans to increase the number of aircraft in its fleet to over 100 by 2025.

Ajet aims to transport over 20 million passengers in 2024, the company’s CEO Kerem Sarp said in an interview in October.

Meanwhile, last week, BOC Aviation Limited announced the placement of six Airbus A321NEO aircraft with Turkish Airlines.

All six aircraft are delivering from the company’s order book and are scheduled for delivery in 2027, BOC Aviation said in a statement.

Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 472 — passenger and cargo — aircraft flying to 350 worldwide destinations.

In the first 10 months of 2024, Turkish Airlines carried 72.2 million passengers, up 1.3 percent from the same period of 2023.

