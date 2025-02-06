Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January

ISTANBUL
Turkish airports served 16.22 million passengers, including 8.7 million international travelers in January, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The number of domestic passengers was 7.54 million last month, according to the minister.

Including direct transit passengers, 16.22 million travelers went through Turkish airports in January, marking a 9.9 percent increase from the same month of last year, said Uraloğlu.

Istanbul Airport saw an annual increase of 7 percent in passenger traffic to a total of 6.43 million —1.23 million domestic and 5.2 million international, the minister said.

Airplane traffic at the mega airport reached 42,921, including 9,000 on domestic flights and 33,918 on international flights, according to Uraloğlu.

Passenger traffic at Sabiha Gökçen, also in Istanbul, surged 16 percent year-on-year in January to 3.67 million.

The airport served 1.6 million domestic and more than 2 million international passengers in the month.

More than 2 million passengers, including 1.3 million domestic and 806,195 international, used the airports located in the main tourist destinations, namely İzmir Adnan Menderes, Antalya, Muğla Dalaman, Muğla Milas-Bodrum and Gazipaşa Alanya, Uraloğlu said.

The minister also said that domestic traffic was 72,517 and international traffic was 58,293 flights in January.

Total airplane traffic, including overflights, increased by 13 percent annually to reach 175,353, according to Uraloğlu.

