AI-generated ancient city documentary screened

MUĞLA

The special screening of the AI-generated documentary “Stratonikeia Gladiators” was held on Feb. 3 in Muğla.

Supported by the Metropolitan Municipality and various institutions, the project was showcased at the Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Cultural Center. The documentary is the first AI-generated film about Stratonikeia, an ancient city known as the "City of Gladiators" and considered one of the largest marble cities in the world.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Muğla Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Aras described the project as a valuable production, akin to the finest gladiator-themed films from Hollywood.

"This project is very important both for promoting our region and for creating economic value," Aras stated. "Muğla is home to a total of 110 ancient cities, each with its own unique story. These cities made a profound mark on the region during the peak of antiquity."

Professor Bilal Söğüt, the head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina excavations, explained that their work in the ancient city is carried out under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy for the Future project.

Söğüt noted that in 2024 alone, they unearthed 762 artifacts, which were delivered to the Muğla Museum and 592 of them date back to antiquity and 170 to the Turkish era.

Highlighting the national and international interest in the city's conservation works, Söğüt remarked: "This led to the development of a holistic conservation approach known as the Stratonikeia Model, which continues to be implemented. This model is crucial for passing down our historical and cultural heritage to future generations. Visitors to Stratonikeia can walk the same paths once trodden by the famed beauty Stratonike, Monime and Zahide Hanım, pass through the gates once saluted by gladiators like Krysos, Droseros, Amaraios, Eumelos, Achilles and Vitallis, and relax under the shade of historic plane trees in village squares. They can shop at Mehmet Eskişar’s store and witness the stories Evliya Çelebi wrote about in Şaban Ağa Mosque. This is an incredible historical treasure."

Cengizhan Çelik and İlker Ulubey, the creators of the AI-generated film, provided information about the documentary’s production process.

Before the screening, historian Professor İlber Ortaylı and geoscientist Professor Celal Şengör visited the ancient city of Stratonikeia to observe the excavation work. Following the film screening, a discussion session was held with their participation.

The event concluded with an award ceremony honoring those who contributed to the project.