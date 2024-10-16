Adriana Lima returns to Victoria's Secret Show

NEW YORK

Adriana Lima is returning to the Victoria's Secret catwalk. In a video shared to Victoria's Secret's Instagram page, the model, 43, announced that she would be returning to the fashion show in a fun way. In the clip, Lima gets into a taxi cab, and tells the driver "I'm going home."

The driver then says he doesn't know where she lives, and Lima apologizes. "Can you drop me off at the Victoria's Secret show?" she asks, before facing the camera, announcing, "I'm back!"

"Hey, we’ve been keeping a secret, but we just can’t do it anymore!," the video's caption read.

Lima's history with Victoria's Secret is decades old, beginning in 2000. She announced that she was retiring from the brand in November 2018 after working with them for 20 years and walking in 18 fashion shows. She told at the time about how important her final fashion show was.

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” Lima said. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. It's my favorite to do.”

The following year, the brand's annual fashion show, which launched in 1995, was canceled in 2019 after backlash over their lack of body diversity, and made its comeback in 2021 by launching the VS Collective, aimed to push the brand more towards what women want.

Lima attended a Victoria's Secret event promoting their feature film The Tour in September 2023, which marked a new era for the brand. The film focused on "emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms," according to the brand. She told PEOPLE about the positive changes made at the time.

“I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life,” she said. “It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are [in life], for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting," she added at the time.