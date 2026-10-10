‘Accessible Theater’ enters fourth season

ISTANBUL

During performances, audio descriptions convey visual details such as the setting, characters and silent actions between the dialogue.

Entering its fourth season, Türk Telekom’s “Accessible Theater” initiative continues to make arts and culture more inclusive for visually and hearing-impaired audiences, in collaboration with the Istanbul State Theater and Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).



Launched in 2024, the project opened its new season on Oct. 9 with “Eternal Peace,” written by Juan Mayorga and translated by Canan Şahin. It will continue on Oct. 11 with “Oh, What a Wonderful Country,” a children’s play written by Şermin Yaşar.



The project makes theater performances accessible through audio description, stage tours and surtitles.

The initiative has already reached over 1,000 visually and hearing-impaired theatergoers, and Türk Telekom plans to expand its impact even further this season.



Before performances, visually impaired theatergoers can take special stage tours, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the sets and costumes by touch. During performances, audio descriptions convey visual details such as the setting, characters and silent actions between the dialogue. For hearing-impaired audience members, surtitles provide the dialogue on screen in real time.



“Eternal Peace” explores concepts of good and evil and questions the choices between following orders and doing what is morally right, as well as whether neutrality and lasting peace are possible.



“Oh, What a Wonderful Country,” based on the question “Why does school exist?” examines school life from a child’s perspective, focusing on rules, responsibilities and living together.



Arif Sancaktaroğlu, Türk Telekom’s deputy general manager for communications, TV and digital platforms, said the company uses technology with a focus on people and social benefit.



“We will continue to develop projects that reach different segments of society, bring the power of culture and the arts to wider audiences,” Sancaktaroğlu said.