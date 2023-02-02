Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod

Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod

LOS ANGELES
Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod

Andrea Riseborough will keep her controversial Oscar nomination for “To Leslie” even though a review of the indie film’s unorthodox promotional campaign uncovered concerns, the Academy said on Jan. 31.

The British star’s best actress nomination, unveiled last week by Hollywood’s most prestigious awards group, sent shockwaves through the industry.

While her performance was lauded by critics, the film had grossed just $27,000 at the box office and had not received the sort of expensive and highly visible marketing campaign that is widely seen as essential for Academy Awards glory.

Debate has raged in Hollywood over whether any Academy rules against lobbying or disparaging rivals were broken.

“The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” the Oscar-awarding group said in a statement.

“However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.”

Oscars,

TÜRKIYE Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

    Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

  2. Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

    Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

  3. Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

    Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

  4. Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

    Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

  5. US, Philippines agree on larger American military presence

    US, Philippines agree on larger American military presence
Recommended
Spotify passes 200 million paying users

Spotify passes 200 million paying users
Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination

Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination
Murakami to publish first novel in six years

Murakami to publish first novel in six years
Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul
Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album

Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

A U.S. administrative judge has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by threatening to withhold wage and benefits increases from employees at two New York warehouses if they voted to unionize.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.