A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabeth's official birthday

  • June 14 2020 12:36:16

A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabeth's official birthday

LONDON-Reuters
A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabeths official birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth viewed a socially-distanced military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday on June 13, after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the usual large parade of soldiers through central London.

It was the queen's first official public appearance since the country went into lockdown in late March.

The 94-year-old queen watched a series of drills by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in the castle's quadrangle, instead of the Trooping the Colour event that traditionally marks the occasion.

The queen, who has been living with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip at the castle west of London, has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation in the past three months, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.

But she had not been seen in public until Saturday, when dressed in a jade coat and wearing a diamond Welsh Guards brooch, she observed soldiers adhering to the 2-metre social distancing rule, and listened to music performed by a Band of the Household Division.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the royal couple to celebrate Philip's birthday. The gun salutes in London that normally celebrate that occasion were also cancelled.

The queen's actual birthday is April 21, but her birthday is officially marked in June.

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Antalya’s destinations gather on single platform

    Antalya’s destinations gather on single platform

  2. Ankara reacts to Twitter's move to suspend accounts

    Ankara reacts to Twitter's move to suspend accounts

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,792 as recoveries exceed 150,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,792 as recoveries exceed 150,000

  5. Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

    Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town
Recommended
Ankara theaters to become online

Ankara theaters to become online
Ancient Petra a ghost town as pandemic hits Jordan tourism

Ancient Petra a ghost town as pandemic hits Jordan tourism

Oscars to draw up diversity rules for nominees

Oscars to draw up diversity rules for nominees
Countdown for Intl Migration Film Festival

Countdown for Int'l Migration Film Festival
Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town
Normalization begins in ancient temple site of Göbeklitepe

Normalization begins in ancient temple site of Göbeklitepe
WORLD Lebanon protesters call on government to resign amid crisis

Lebanon protesters call on government to resign amid crisis

Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut and other cities on June 13 in mostly peaceful protests against the government, calling for its resignation as the small country sinks deeper into economic distress.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey on June 12 said that it seeks to make its trade with China more sustainable and balanced by enabling high value-added exports.
SPORTS Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffered a shocking defeat to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in their first Super Lig match after the league resumed play after halting activities due to the coronavirus.