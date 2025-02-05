A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction

A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction

NEW YORK
A 1714 Stradivarius violin up for auction

A violin made by the famed Antonio Stradivari in 1714 has the potential to become the most expensive musical instrument ever sold when it goes up for auction on Friday at Sotheby's in New York.

The auction house is estimating the value of the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” at $12 million to $18 million. If it sells at the top end of that range, it could best the $15.9 million paid in 2011 for another Stradivarius, the “Lady Blunt,” made in 1721 and named by Guinness World Records as the most expensive instrument ever sold at auction.

Mari-Claudia Jimenez, Sotheby’s Americas president and head of global business, said Stradivari made the violin during his “Golden Period," which began around 1700 and was marked by an improvement in his craftmanship.

"So this is the peak of his output," Jimenez said. "This is the best violin of this era.”

Sotheby's says the violin's preservation is remarkable, and its ownership history extraordinary.

It's named for two of its famed owners — violin virtuosos Joseph Joachim of Hungary, who lived from 1831 to 1907 and Si-Hon Ma, who was born in China in 1926, moved to the U.S. in 1948 and died 2009.

It is believed that legendary composer Johannes Brahms was influenced by the Joachim-Ma when he wrote his “Violin Concerto in D Major” because of its rich, resonant tone, and that Joachim played that violin during the concerto's 1879 premiere, according to Sotheby's.

Ma acquired the violin in 1969 and his estate gifted it to the New England Conservatory in Boston after his death. Ma attended the conservatory, where he earned a master's degree in 1950. The conservatory is now putting the violin up for auction, with all the proceeds going to student scholarships.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far

FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far
David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign

David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign
Netflix drops Emilia Perez star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts
Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt

Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt
Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors

Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors
Prague to host first European display of Lucy

Prague to host first European display of Lucy
Can I kill someone: Richard Geres dilemma in Oh, Canada

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿