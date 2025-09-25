7.7-million-year-old tiger fossil unearthed in Kayseri

7.7-million-year-old tiger fossil unearthed in Kayseri

KAYSERİ
7.7-million-year-old tiger fossil unearthed in Kayseri

A 7.7-million-year-old saber-toothed tiger fossil has been discovered this year during excavations near Yamula Dam in central Kayseri, Professor Okşan Başoğlu of Hacı Bayram Veli University’s Department of Anthropology has announced.

Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç has recently visited the excavation site along with Başoğlu and Professor Pınar Gözlük Kırmızıoğlu, who serve on the project’s scientific advisory board.

The mayor took part in a symbolic dig at the site, which also features a 3D-printed replica of a giraffe fossil.

Noting that the fossils date back 7.7 million years, Büyükkılıç said the richness of the site could not be overlooked, noting the presence of elephants’ ancestors, rhinos, giraffes, three-toed horses and predators such as hyenas, among many other species.

He stressed the significance of elephant skulls found in the area and said that construction of a museum to display the fossils has been ongoing, expected to be finished by the end of next year.

Başoğlu said the region is extremely rich in fossils, with international scientists also participating in the project. They have published three scientific papers, she added, because the fossils are unique in the world.

Noting that this year’s excavations have been particularly fruitful, Başoğlu said, “We found a skull belonging to a three-trunked mammal. To discover something like this in a single season is almost a miracle. We are currently examining it in the laboratory. We may be able to present new surprises, perhaps even announce an entirely new species, but we need time to complete our research and classifications before making a statement."

"Another major find this year was the saber-toothed tiger. It was the dominant predator of the late Miocene, with canine teeth measuring 25 to 30 centimeters. A very large animal, but extinct today,” she added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Top Madrid museum opens Gaza photo exhibition

Top Madrid museum opens Gaza photo exhibition
Seljuk-era mausoleum unearthed in Ani Ruins

Seljuk-era mausoleum unearthed in Ani Ruins
NASA introduces its newest astronauts

NASA introduces its newest astronauts
French zoo returns poorly panda and partner to China

French zoo returns poorly panda and partner to China
Storeroom and soup kitchen unearthed at Timbriada

Storeroom and soup kitchen unearthed at Timbriada
Bolshoi Ballet in Istanbul for the first time

Bolshoi Ballet in Istanbul for the first time
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿