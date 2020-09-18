1,800-year-old inscription seized in Turkey's west

ISPARTA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces seized a 1,800-year-old inscription in Turkey's western Isparta province, said the security sources on Sept. 17.        

Isparta provincial gendarmerie teams, acting on a tip, carried out a raid to a house and arrested a person hiding a historical artifact from the Roman-era, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on media.        

While the legal action was initiated against the suspect, the seized inscription was delivered to the Isparta Museum Directorate.      

 

