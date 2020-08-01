1.2 mln Turkish families get financial aid during pandemic

  • August 01 2020 14:26:00

1.2 mln Turkish families get financial aid during pandemic

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
1.2 mln Turkish families get financial aid during pandemic

The Turkish state has provided financial support to over a million families during the COVID-19 outbreak, a top government official said on Aug. 1. 

The government launched the Social Protection Shield program in March to cater to citizens’ needs during the pandemic, Zehra Zümrut Selçuk, Turkey's family, labor, and social services minister said in a statement.

She said over 2 billion liras (over $286 million) have been distributed among citizens so far, with at least 1.2 million families each having received 1,000 Turkish liras ($143) in financial support.

According to the minister, the government has extended social assistance worth 30 billion Turkish liras (almost $4.3 billion) through the program.

The campaign was launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 30 to support people suffering financially due to measures taken to curb the virus’ spread.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new social media law put into effect

    Turkey’s new social media law put into effect

  2. Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

    Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

  3. First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

    First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

  4. Turkish model ‘proved effective’

    Turkish model ‘proved effective’

  5. Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

    Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

Electronics, ICT key sectors to boost US trade

Electronics, ICT key sectors to boost US trade
Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July
Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller
Turkey, UK closer to signing free trade deal: Ministers

Turkey, UK closer to signing free trade deal: Ministers
Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast
WORLD Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp board

Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp board

Former 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp’s board, according to a document released on July 31 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ECONOMY 1.2 mln Turkish families get financial aid during pandemic

1.2 mln Turkish families get financial aid during pandemic

The Turkish state has provided financial support to over a million families during the COVID-19 outbreak, a top government official said on Aug. 1. 

SPORTS Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on July 30 in Ankara.