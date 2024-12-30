Zeugma’s House of Muses to open for visitors in 2025

GAZİANTEP

Archaeological efforts in Zeugma, one of the world’s most significant ancient cities located in the southern province of Gaziantep's Nizip district, are progressing at full speed.

Among the city’s remarkable sites is the House of Muses, situated in the Eastern Residential Sector, renowned for its intricate mosaic decorations.

The landmark is set to open its doors to visitors in 2025, following years of dedicated restoration and conservation work.

Excavations for the House of Muses began in 2007, supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The project gained momentum in 2012 with contributions from Türkiye İş Bankası and further backing from the Gaziantep Municipality in 2014.

By 2019, the excavations were completed, yielding 938 artifacts that were transferred to the Gaziantep Archaeology Museum.

“Our goal is to unveil this unique cultural heritage and integrate it into tourism. The excavations were finalized in 2019, and since then, a preservation program was been underway,” said Suat Sözen, Deputy General Manager of Türkiye İş Bankası.

“Currently, we are collaborating with Gaziantep Governor’s Office to construct a protective shelter. These efforts are expected to conclude in 2025, allowing the site to welcome visitors.”

Professor Kutalmış Görkay from Ankara University, who led the excavations, added, “The excavations began in 2007. Restoration and conservation efforts for the Roman-era House of Muses are continuing under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future initiative.”

“Support from İş Bankası since 2012 and the Gaziantep Municipality since 2014 has been crucial. The protective roof is currently being constructed, and we anticipate opening the site to visitors soon after its completion.”

Zeugma, originally known as Seleukeia and Apamea during the Hellenistic period, became part of the Roman Empire in 31 B.C., adopting its current name.

The city flourished during the Roman era, earning the title “City of Mosaics” for its artistic heritage.

The House of Muses, showcasing Zeugma’s cultural and artistic wealth, is expected to make a significant contribution to Gaziantep and Türkiye’s tourism when it opens in 2025.