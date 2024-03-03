YSK releases final lists of mayoral candidates

ANKARA
The election watchdog YSK's provincial and district boards have unveiled the definitive rosters of political parties and independent candidates qualified to contend in the upcoming municipal elections slated for March 31.

In adherence to the outlined schedule, parties and independent contenders met the deadline by submitting their nomination rolls to the respective YSK boards on Feb. 20.

The scrutiny of candidate lists ensued as provincial and district boards reviewed submissions from parties, flagging any identified deficiencies. Upon rectification of these shortcomings by the concerned parties, provisional candidate lineups were duly disclosed.

Subsequent to the appraisal of the provisional lists, parties addressed any lingering inadequacies in the candidate rolls, notifying the relevant election boards of the amendments.

The final compendiums have now been displayed in the premises of provincial and district boards.

Any resignations from candidacy henceforth will not be entertained until the culmination of the electoral process. However, in the event of a successful election for such candidates, their resignations will be deemed effective, paving the way for the immediate elevation of the subsequent highest vote-getter to assume office.

A similar protocol will be invoked in the unfortunate scenario of a candidate's demise.

