Europol: PKK involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling

Europol: PKK involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling

BRUSSELS
Europol: PKK involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling

The European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol, has identified PKK as a key player in criminal activities such as drug trafficking and human smuggling in the region, generating millions of euros annually.

A report from the agency, released on Dec. 12, said ethno-nationalist and separatist terrorist groups, including PKK, remain active across the EU.

Europol detailed the organization's ongoing operations in fundraising, recruitment, training and propaganda throughout this year.

"Most of the funds raised for PKK are believed to originate from apparently legitimate activities (donations, events, membership fees, sales of goods and media products etc.), as well as from criminal activities such as extortion, fraud, racketeering, money laundering or drug trafficking," read the report.

PKK reportedly raises millions of euros annually through campaigns organized across Europe, using the funds to fuel propaganda and recruitment efforts.

The report shed light on how PKK disseminates its propaganda, particularly targeting Kurdish youth. It uses activists, journalists, websites, TV channels, social media and print media to amplify its messaging.

"Some of the media outlets used by PKK to disseminate its propaganda are based in the EU," the report noted.

Europol also cited evidence of PKK’s involvement in abductions, with individuals being sent to conflict zones or recruited into terrorist cells operating in Europe.

In 2023, EU law enforcement agencies carried out 25 arrests related to separatist terrorism, with nine specifically targeting PKK members.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The report comes amid Türkiye’s repeated calls for European nations to take a firmer stance against PKK.

Earlier this year, Ankara criticized prominent European countries for allowing PKK supporters to operate freely following attacks targeting Turkish diplomatic missions and communities.

In Germany's Hannover, PKK supporters attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate General in March, while other groups clashed with Turkish communities and attacked a Turkish civil society association in France and Belgium.

In October, Türkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MİT) detained three sisters — Zeynep Taşkıran, Zübeyde Taşkıran and Hatın Şahbaz — allegedly serving as key figures in PKK’s European network.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
Syrians flood streets to celebrate end of Assad rule

Syrians flood streets to celebrate end of Assad rule
EU says forced return of Syrians not possible for now

EU says forced return of Syrians 'not possible' for now
Frances Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Inside 431: Hidden prisons of Syrian regime

Inside '431': Hidden prisons of Syrian regime
AU urges Somalia, Ethiopia to swiftly implement agreement

AU urges Somalia, Ethiopia to swiftly implement agreement
Japanese researchers test pioneering drug to regrow teeth

Japanese researchers test pioneering drug to regrow teeth
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿