Europol: PKK involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling

BRUSSELS

The European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol, has identified PKK as a key player in criminal activities such as drug trafficking and human smuggling in the region, generating millions of euros annually.

A report from the agency, released on Dec. 12, said ethno-nationalist and separatist terrorist groups, including PKK, remain active across the EU.

Europol detailed the organization's ongoing operations in fundraising, recruitment, training and propaganda throughout this year.

"Most of the funds raised for PKK are believed to originate from apparently legitimate activities (donations, events, membership fees, sales of goods and media products etc.), as well as from criminal activities such as extortion, fraud, racketeering, money laundering or drug trafficking," read the report.

PKK reportedly raises millions of euros annually through campaigns organized across Europe, using the funds to fuel propaganda and recruitment efforts.

The report shed light on how PKK disseminates its propaganda, particularly targeting Kurdish youth. It uses activists, journalists, websites, TV channels, social media and print media to amplify its messaging.

"Some of the media outlets used by PKK to disseminate its propaganda are based in the EU," the report noted.

Europol also cited evidence of PKK’s involvement in abductions, with individuals being sent to conflict zones or recruited into terrorist cells operating in Europe.

In 2023, EU law enforcement agencies carried out 25 arrests related to separatist terrorism, with nine specifically targeting PKK members.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The report comes amid Türkiye’s repeated calls for European nations to take a firmer stance against PKK.

Earlier this year, Ankara criticized prominent European countries for allowing PKK supporters to operate freely following attacks targeting Turkish diplomatic missions and communities.

In Germany's Hannover, PKK supporters attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate General in March, while other groups clashed with Turkish communities and attacked a Turkish civil society association in France and Belgium.

In October, Türkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MİT) detained three sisters — Zeynep Taşkıran, Zübeyde Taşkıran and Hatın Şahbaz — allegedly serving as key figures in PKK’s European network.