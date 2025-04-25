YouTube says more than 20 billion videos uploaded in 20 years

YouTube says more than 20 billion videos uploaded in 20 years

SAN BRUNO
YouTube says more than 20 billion videos uploaded in 20 years

YouTube on April 23 celebrated more than 20 billion videos being uploaded to the platform since the first clip debuted two decades ago.

The online video-sharing platform has evolved from a dinner party lark into a modern lifestyle staple poised to overtake U.S. cable television in paid viewership.

PayPal colleagues Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim conceived YouTube in 2005, reportedly during a dinner party. The domain YouTube.com launched on Valentine's Day that year.

Video uploading capabilities were added on April 23, when Karim posted the first video, titled "Me at the Zoo." The 19-second clip showing Karim at the San Diego Zoo's elephant exhibit has garnered 348 million views.

Over the next 20 years, the site expanded beyond what was imagined possible back in 2005.

YouTube says that it now sees an average of some 20 million videos uploaded daily.

The platform hosts everything from concert clips and podcasts to political ads, tutorials and much more.

YouTube has become the world's largest digital video service in terms of time spent by viewers and ad revenue, according to eMarketer analyst Ross Benes.

The platform reached more than 2.5 billion viewers globally last year, and hit 100 million subscribers to its music and premium tier, according to market tracker Statista.

YouTube is projected to surpass all US cable television services in paid subscribers within two years, according to Benes.

Users worldwide watch more than a billion hours of YouTube content daily on television sets alone, Google reported.

YouTube said it will upgrade its TV viewing experience this summer with improved features and "quality tweaks," though it did not provide further details.

"If you go back 20 years, it would have seemed laughable that this website with kids making parody videos would become a threat to Disney, ABC, and CBS," Benes said.

"That's what they were able to accomplish."

Analysts consider Google's 2006 purchase of YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock a pivotal moment, combining Google's search and advertising expertise with a video-sharing platform that had passionate users.

Google used its advertising know-how to build a successful model, sharing revenue with creators who attracted significant audiences.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues
Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Remains of 5,000-year-old noblewoman found in Peru dig

Remains of 5,000-year-old noblewoman found in Peru dig
Set of Shakespeare folios to be sold in rare London auction

Set of Shakespeare folios to be sold in rare London auction
‘Mars Statue’ preserved for future generations

‘Mars Statue’ preserved for future generations
5 million tourists enjoyed Cappadocia

5 million tourists enjoyed Cappadocia
American Music Awards nominations announced

American Music Awards nominations announced
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿