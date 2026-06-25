Yener reelected as head of top audit court

ANKARA

Türkiye’s parliament on June 24 reelected Metin Yener as head of the Court of Accounts, the supreme audit institution responsible for overseeing public spending.

In a secret ballot held in the assembly, lawmakers chose between incumbent chair Yener and Bahtiyar Sazlık.

Yener received 272 votes out of 289 ballots cast, securing another term at the helm of the institution. Sazlık received 14 votes, while three ballots were deemed invalid, according to results announced in parliament.

The Court of Accounts is responsible for auditing public institutions on behalf of parliament and examining how public funds are collected and spent.

Yener first took office in 2021 and has previously held senior positions in Türkiye’s public administration, including roles within the Prime Ministry and the Presidency’s administrative structures. He is also reported to serve as head of the Turkish State Supreme Audit Institutions Union.

The vote was conducted as Yener’s previous term was set to expire on June 25, according to parliamentary records.