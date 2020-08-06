Women protest possible withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

  • August 06 2020 12:17:00

Women protest possible withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

ISTANBUL
Women protest possible withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Turkish women poured into rallies across the country over fears of their government’s potential withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty aiming to combat violence against women, following calls made by women’s rights groups on social media.

Women at the rallies held posters reading, “Istanbul Convention Saves Lives” and shouted slogans, saying, “Femicides are political.”

The protests in Istanbul, Ankara and 13 other cities went on without any problems, but police in the Aegean province of İzmir used force to break up the protest of several hundred women.

Some 16 people were detained at the İzmir protest after police intervention.

İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer demanded the release of the women in custody, adding that his wife, Neptün Soyer, also participated in the protest.

The Council of Europe convention had led to the passing of a bill, also known as Article 6284, in 2014, which established legal mechanisms to combat gender-based violence and discrimination.

Turkey was the first country to sign and ratify the treaty.

The heated public discussions come amid an increase in the country’s domestic violence cases over the past few months.

In mid-July, the brutal murder of 27-year-old Pınar Gültekin by her alleged ex-partner sparked outrage, galvanizing Turkey’s women’s movements.

Politicians, academics and NGOs also reacted to the murder and mounting femicides in Turkey, where more than 205 women have been killed so far in 2020, according to the We Will Stop Femicides Platform (Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu).

Meanwhile, the Turkey Thought Platform, an ultraconservative group, had been pushing hard for Turkey to leave the treaty, but announced it would abandon the issue entirely, stating they were “worn out” by the fight, led by women in Turkey who had gone to great lengths over the past months to demand the government back down from its intention.

The group had claimed the convention “accelerates the erosion of family values” and “promotes LGBTI+ lifestyles.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. District governor of resort town dismissed

    District governor of resort town dismissed

  2. Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

    Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

  3. 13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

    13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

  4. Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

    Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178
Recommended
Former presidential candidate İnce hints at forming new party

Former presidential candidate İnce hints at forming new party
Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul

Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul
Turkey may introduce local curfews, quarantines if virus spike continues

Turkey may introduce local curfews, quarantines if virus spike continues
Turkish foreign minister visits Libya

Turkish foreign minister visits Libya
Turkish Med boasts record new seaside bike path

Turkish Med boasts record new seaside bike path
Men take on 5 times more chores during COVID-19: Study

Men take on 5 times more chores during COVID-19: Study
WORLD China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

A Chinese court has overturned the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years behind bars for the crime, in a high-profile case that has thrown a spotlight on police torture in the justice system.
ECONOMY Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced on Aug. 5 that it has entered into an agreement to buy Istanbul-based Rollic, a fast-growing hyper-casual mobile game developer, as part of its latest effort to increase its audience and grow its advertising business.   
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.