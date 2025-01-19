Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

MADRID
Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica on Jan. 18 said it had replaced its president in a surprise move driven by pressure from major shareholders.

An emergency meeting of the company's board elected Catalan businessman Marc Murtra to replace Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, it said in a statement.

The company said the decision was taken "in view of Telefonica's new shareholding structure and that some of its relevant shareholders have expressed the convenience of embarking on a new stage in the executive chairmanship."

El Pais reported that the SEPI state holding company, which recently took a 10-percent stake in Telefonica, had pushed for Alvarez-Pallete to be replaced by Murtra, currently head of Spanish tech consulting group Indra.

Spanish media reports say Murtra is close to the center-left government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Alvarez-Pallete, who has headed Telefonica since April 2016, will receive a 23-million-euro ($23.7 million) severance package, El Pais said.

Telefonica, which has operations in nine Latin American countries, has been through a turbulent period since Saudi group STC took a 9.9 percent stake in September 2023.

That led the Spanish state to re-enter the group's capital through SEPI to defend its "strategic" role of providing services to the country's armed forces.

Spanish banking group La Caixa also raised its stake to 9.9 percent.

Telefonica has been facing increased competition in its home market following the recent merger of Orange and MasMovil, and the sale of Vodafone Espana to British investment fund Zegona.

Telefonica last year announced it would be cutting 3,400 of the 16,500 jobs it has in Spain.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
LATEST NEWS

  1. TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

    TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

  2. Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

    Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

  3. Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

    Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

  4. Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

    Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

  5. TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

    TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Recommended
TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released

Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released
Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025
Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision

Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision
BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency

BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency
WORLD TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
ECONOMY TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿