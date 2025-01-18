Prosecutor tops career ambitions among Türkiye’s youth: Study

ISTANBUL
Becoming a prosecutor emerged as the top aspiration among young people’s career preferences in Türkiye, a recent study conducted by a financial services provider has unveiled.

Remitly’s research found that globally, the occupation of pilot claimed the top spot. The study revealed that the phrase “How to become a pilot” was searched 432,360 times on Google in 2024, with the highest number of searches originating from Egypt, Czechia and Slovakia.

In Türkiye, however, "How to become a prosecutor" topped the list with 220,870 searches. Notably, becoming a prosecutor was ranked as the eighth most popular dream job worldwide.

Becoming a lawyer ranked as the second-most aspirational career worldwide, garnering 393,380 searches prominently from France, Brazil, China and Spain.

The third position went to “police officer,” which accumulated 272,730 searches.

Meanwhile, “Becoming a YouTuber” cemented its position as a leading career choice in the digital age in the United Kingdom, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Singapore and Indonesia.

CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest
﻿